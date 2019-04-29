Glenda Jackson takes on Broadway's "King Lear"

Legendary actress Glenda Jackson could soon make Tony Award history. The 82-year-old is already one of two dozen people who have earned the triple crown of acting with two Oscars, two Emmys and a Tony. On Tuesday, she is expected to earn another Tony nomination for her gender-bending performance as King Lear on Broadway. If she wins, she would be the first to win best actress in back-to-back years. She spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson about her role in King Lear, and much more.