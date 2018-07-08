Calendar: Week of July 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, President Trump is set to nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace retiring justice Anthony Kennedy.
Tuesday sees a visit by the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Ireland, their first official royal trip abroad.
Wednesday is World Population Day, established by the United Nations to focus attention on the importance of population issues.
Thursday sees the announcement of this year's Prime Time Emmy nominations. The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 17.
On Friday, Erno Rubik – the inventor of that puzzling cube that bears his name – turns 74.
And Saturday is Bastille Day, marking the 229th anniversary of the start of the French Revolution.