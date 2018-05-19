CBSN

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor

Back
    Next
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor
    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor

    • The bride

      Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince Harry and Prince William

      Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018, for his wedding ceremony.

      Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince Harry and Prince William

      Prince Harry walks with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Meghan and her mother

      Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    • Meghan Markle

      Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Rick Findler/AFP/Getty Images

    • Order of service

      A member of staff holds an order of service inside the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince Harry and Prince William

      Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony.

      Credit: Brian Lawless/AFP/Getty Images

    • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

      Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry Meghan Markle.

      Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

    • Amal and George Clooney

      Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Oprah

      Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

      Credit: Ian West/AFP/Getty Images

    • David and Victoria Beckham

      Former England soccer player David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

      Credit: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images

    • Princess Anne

      Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Gina Torres

      Actress Gina Torres arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

      Meghan Markle's friend, U.S. tennis player Serena Williams and her husband U.S. entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

    • George and Amal Clooney

      George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

    • St George's Chapel

      James Corden and Julia Carey arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

      Credit: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images

    • Lady Kitty Spencer

      Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Meghan Markle and mom

      Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. 

      Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    • Sir John Major and Dame Norma Major

      Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major arrives with his wife, Dame Norma Major, arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Princess Beatrice

      Princess Beatrice arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Princess Eugenie

      Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Sarah, Duchess of York

      Britain's Sarah, Duchess of York, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn

      Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Dave Henson

      British parasport athlete Dave Henson arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Inside St George's Chapel

      A general view of sitting guests in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • St George's Chapel

      Flowers adorn the front of the organ loft inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England..

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Vows

      The vows are shown on the service sheet at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • A crowd

      Royal fans gather ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. 

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • St George's Chapel

      A general view of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

    • Security

      Police officers gather near Windsor Castle prior to the wedding of HRH Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    • Long Walk

      The view along the Long Walk as spectators gather ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Camping out

      Members of the public are seen ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

    • Even the dogs came

      A dog is carried in a stroller ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. 

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Watching the wedding

      Two men wearing wedding dresses buy train tickets to Windsor to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Waterloo train station on May 19, 2018 in London, England. 

      Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    • Queen Elizabeth II

      Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

    • Dressed up

      Women dressed up in wedding dresses are seen ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

      Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

    • Fans

      Royal fans soak up the atmopshere during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on The Long Walk on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

      Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    • Well-wishers

      Well-wishers arrive on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty Images

    • Wedding-watchers

      Well-wishers arrive on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty Images

    • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

      Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. 

      Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

    • Before the wedding

      Flowers and foliage adorn the West door and steps of St George's Chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

      Credit: Danny Lawson/AFP/Getty Images