Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in Windsor

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018, for his wedding ceremony.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Harry walks with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan and her mother
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Rick Findler/AFP/Getty Images
Order of service
A member of staff holds an order of service inside the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William
Credit: Brian Lawless/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry Meghan Markle.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Amal and George Clooney
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Oprah
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Ian West/AFP/Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham
Former England soccer player David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Anne
Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Gina Torres
Actress Gina Torres arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Meghan Markle's friend, U.S. tennis player Serena Williams and her husband U.S. entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
St George's Chapel
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and mom
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Sir John Major and Dame Norma Major
Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major arrives with his wife, Dame Norma Major, arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York
Britain's Sarah, Duchess of York, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dave Henson
British parasport athlete Dave Henson arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Inside St George's Chapel
A general view of sitting guests in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
St George's Chapel
Flowers adorn the front of the organ loft inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England..
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Vows
The vows are shown on the service sheet at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
A crowd
Royal fans gather ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
St George's Chapel
A general view of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images
Security
Police officers gather near Windsor Castle prior to the wedding of HRH Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Long Walk
The view along the Long Walk as spectators gather ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camping out
Members of the public are seen ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Even the dogs came
A dog is carried in a stroller ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Watching the wedding
Two men wearing wedding dresses buy train tickets to Windsor to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Waterloo train station on May 19, 2018 in London, England.
Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dressed up
Women dressed up in wedding dresses are seen ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.
Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Fans
Royal fans soak up the atmopshere during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on The Long Walk on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Well-wishers
Well-wishers arrive on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Wedding-watchers
Credit: Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Before the wedding
Flowers and foliage adorn the West door and steps of St George's Chapel for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018.