Markle's "Suits" co-star (and on-screen husband) Patrick Adams posted an Instgram photo of some of his castmates at a London restaurant with the caption "Last Supper."
Adams also tweeted he was thinking about the "strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow."
Kensington Palace posts Official Order of Service
Kensington Palace posted the Official Order of Service for Saturday. The Order of Service includes full details about the processions, music, hymns, prayers and readings, Kensington Palace said.
The service is from Common Worship. Kensington Palace noted that Harry and Markle have "taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service" and they led a "collaborative effort."
But there is a sign of this week's chaos: The program says the bride will join her father, Thomas Markle, to the high altar. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Charles will accompany Markle at least partway down the aisle after Markle confirmed her father would not walk her down the aisle, saying in a statement that she hoped he would, "be given the space he needs to focus on his health."
Thomas Markle was embroiled in controversy over tabloid photographs, which he told TMZ he staged.