Calendar: Week of January 8

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday marks the 83rd anniversary of the birth of Elvis Presley -- and ALSO happens to be the 85th birthday of our anchor emeritus Charles Osgood. Happy Birthday, Charlie!



On Tuesday, the Newseum in Washington sponsors The Power Shift Summit on sexual misconduct in newsrooms.

Wednesday is Day One for the Potato Expo in Orlando, a three-day conference and trade show that's all about the potato (or po-TAH-to, if you prefer).

Thursday sees the 23rd Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by actress Olivia Munn, honoring the best in movies and television.





On Friday, President Trump is scheduled to undergo a full physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.



And Saturday kicks off the NFL divisional playoffs.