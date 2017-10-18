Stars share "Me Too" stories

    • Alyssa Milano

      Alyssa Milano helped popularize the #MeToo hashtag when she urged her followers: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."

      Milano told the AP she has a "Me Too" story as well, but she chose not to share it at this time, hoping to put the focus on others. Click through to see which stars have spoken up about their experiences. 

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

    • Rose McGowan

      Rose McGowan tweeted "#MeToo" days after she wrote on Twitter, "HW raped me."

      "HW" was apparently in reference to Harvey Weinstein, the embattled former Weinstein Co. co-chairman. The many allegations against Weinstein have emboldened women to speak up about sexual harassment and assault. 

      Credit: Getty

    • America Ferrera

      America Ferrera tweeted that she was first assaulted when she was 9 years old.

      She wrote, "I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew - that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back." She urged women to break the silence on sexual assault. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Evan Rachel Wood

      In a string of tweets, Evan Rachel Wood wrote "I was so young and confused, it didnt occur to me that it was in fact rape if it was done by a partner or if you were asleep. #metoo." 

      "Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me. I disappeared. #metoo."

      "Because I was shamed and considered a 'party girl' I felt I deserved it. I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been 'bad' #metoo."

      Credit: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images

    • Gabrielle Union

      Gabrielle Union tweeted #MeToo and wrote, "Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period." She also pointed out that she was raped at a Payless shoe store while wearing a tunic and leggings and asked people not to blame victims for what they were wearing. 

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Reese Witherspoon

      At the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Reese Witherspoon said she had "true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment."

      Witherspoon didn't name the director. 

      Credit: MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS

    • Jennifer Lawrence

      At the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Jennifer Lawrence detailed what she called a "degrading and humiliating" experience of being asked early on in her career to lose 15 pounds in two weeks for a role. She was then forced to pose nude alongside thinner women for photos that she says a female producer told her would serve as inspiration for her diet, she said.

      When she tried to speak up about the demands, Lawrence said she couldn't find a sympathetic ear from those in power.

      "I was trapped and I can see that now," Lawrence added. "I didn't want to be a whistle-blower. I didn't want these embarrassing stories talked about in a magazine. I just wanted a career."

      Lawrence said it wasn't until she was an A-list star that she had the power to say no.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Jenny Slate

      Jenny Slate tweeted that she did not speak up about sexual harassment when she was younger because she felt uncomfortable doing so. She wrote, 'If u feel uncomfy about saying "Dont speak that way about women' while in a social setting, imagine what it feels like to be the subject ... Bc I thought ppl wld blame me or my sense of humor (which they DID, btw) it was scary&degrading to speak out re: harassment at work."

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Bjork

      Bjork wrote on Facebook, "in the spirit of #metoo i would like to lend women around the world a hand with a more detailed description of my experience with a danish director." She said that this director whispered sexual offers into her ear, touched her inappropriately, tried to sneak into her room through her balcony and fed false stories about her to the press. Bjork has only worked on one film and it was with Danish director Lars Von Trier. Von Trier has denied the allegations. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Starpix, Dave Allocca

    • Pauley Perrette

      Pauley Perrette tweeted #MeToo and retweeted a previous post in which she said she was raped in high school by someone on the football team. She wrote, "My rape led me into a series of abusive relationships, terrible self worth and self blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man by way too long." 

      Credit: Reuters/Danny Moloshok

    • Mara Wilson

      Author and former child actress Mara Wilson tweeted, "I still blamed myself when I was 21 and wearing a low-cut shirt and two different men tried to grab me on the street. One grabbed me, I broke away from him and tried to run, but dropped my iPod, a guy on a bike came up to 'help.'"

      Credit: Jason Kempin

    • Molly Ringwald

      Molly Ringwald said she was never harassed by Weinstein, but wrote a piece for the New Yorker in which she detailed the ways she was harassed by other men. 

      "When I was thirteen, a fifty-year-old crew member told me that he would teach me to dance, and then proceeded to push against me with an erection," she wrote. "When I was fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set."

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • Lena Dunham

      Lena Dunham tweeted that she couldn't sleep because she wanted to convey the complexities of sexual assault. 

      "Can't sleep remembering when I used to wait in the bodega near an abusive sex partner's house saying 'I'm just in the 'hood,'" she wrote. "Can't sleep remembering that I cried because my rapist passed me in the library and didn't say hi."

      Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

    • Blake Lively

      Blake Lively said that while she was never harassed by Weinstein, she was harassed by a makeup artist once.  

      "He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do." Lively said she had to threaten legal action in order to get him dismissed. 

      Credit: Getty