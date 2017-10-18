Stars share "Me Too" stories

At the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Jennifer Lawrence detailed what she called a "degrading and humiliating" experience of being asked early on in her career to lose 15 pounds in two weeks for a role. She was then forced to pose nude alongside thinner women for photos that she says a female producer told her would serve as inspiration for her diet, she said.
When she tried to speak up about the demands, Lawrence said she couldn't find a sympathetic ear from those in power.
"I was trapped and I can see that now," Lawrence added. "I didn't want to be a whistle-blower. I didn't want these embarrassing stories talked about in a magazine. I just wanted a career."
Lawrence said it wasn't until she was an A-list star that she had the power to say no.