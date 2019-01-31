How to watch the State of the Union address

President Trump is delivering the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5, a week after the speech was initially scheduled on Jan. 29. Mr. Trump agreed to postpone the speech at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request, until after the partial government shutdown was over. The 35-day shutdown ended on Jan. 25.

How to watch the State of the Union:

What: President Trump's State of the Union address

President Trump's State of the Union address Date: Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location: United States Capitol, chamber of the House of Representatives

United States Capitol, chamber of the House of Representatives TV Channel: On your local CBS station

On your Live stream: Online on CBSN, the free news streaming service from CBS News. And on FuboTV — start a free trial.

The annual State of the Union address by the president is considered a Washington institution. The president has appeared before a joint session of Congress every year since 1913, providing a constitutionally-mandated debrief on the country's current political and economic status. Article II of the Constitution requires the president to "give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

Mr. Trump's address will be only the second State of the Union speech to be postponed. President Ronald Reagan postponed the speech in 1986 by a week after the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be giving the Democratic rebuttal to Mr. Trump's address. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will give the Democratic response in Spanish.