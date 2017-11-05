Boeing's 747, the "queen of the skies"

A Boeing advertisement for the 747 jumbo jet, announcing the arrival of the "Spacious Age." Airlines from around the world (including Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Alitalia, America, BOAC, Braniff, Continental, Delta, Eastern, El Al, Iberia, Irish, JAL, KLM, Lufthansa, National, Northwest, Pan Am, Qantas, SAS, Sabena, South African, Swissair, TWA, United and World) lined up to buy their very own jumbo.
"Your airline wasn't an airline unless you had a 747," Boeing historian Michael Lombardi told CBS News.