Calendar: Week of August 13

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Left Handers Day, raising awareness of the everyday issues lefties face in a world designed for right-handers.
Tuesday sees the opening of the World's Fair of Money in Philadelphia, with more than $1 billion worth of rare coins and currency on display.
On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer celebrates his 80th birthday.
Thursday is National Roller Coaster Day because … why not?!?
On Friday, Hawaii officially celebrates the 59th anniversary of its admission to statehood.
And Saturday's the day for the annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest in New York City.
