Emmanuel Macron invited to White House for first state visit of Trump administration

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to the White House for his first state visit of the Trump administration, according to diplomatic sources, CBS News' Margaret Brennan reports.

The visit is scheduled for the end of April, and will entail a white tie dinner and a speech to Congress. One source said the state dinner, Mr. Trump's first since taking office, will be Apr. 24.

Macron and President Trump are scheduled to meet in Davos, Switzerland, this week, during the World Economic Forum.

Macron and Mr. Trump are no strangers. Mr. Trump visited the French palace in July to celebrate France's Bastille Day, and the two interacted at the G7 Summit in Sicily, Italy, in May.

When "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor interviewed Macron in December, Macron described his relationship with Mr. Trump as "very direct," and said they have "very fluent and open discussions."

Macron has had to manage the fallout from Mr. Trump's announcement last year that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. Macron said the U.S. decision to withdraw has resulted in some positive "momentum," and increased international involvement from the international community and the private sector to take responsibility for climate change.

— CBS News' Kathryn Watson contributed to this post.