Macron says it was "aggressive" for U.S. to decide to leave Paris climate accord

PARIS -- "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. The two discussed, among other things, President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

Mr. Trump recently said that he's open to renegotiating a "better deal" for the U.S.

"You know, you have more than 190 countries as negotiators. I'm not ready to renegotiate with so many people -- I'm sorry -- around the table. When you sign a treaty, you have to respect it," Macron said on Monday. "The U.S. is a great government, is a great country. The U.S. did sign the Paris Agreement. It's extremely aggressive to decide on its own just to leave, and no way to push the others to renegotiate because one decided to leave the floor. I'm sorry to say that. It doesn't fly."

He added, "So sorry, but I think it's a big responsibility in front of history, and I'm pretty sure that my friend President Trump will change his mind in the coming months or years. I do hope."

"You think he'll change his mind?" Glor asked.

"Yes, I'm not ready to renegotiate, but I'm ready to welcome him if he decides to come back," Macron said.

