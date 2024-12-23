Bill Clinton hospitalized for "testing and observation" after developing fever

Former President Bill Clinton checked into a Washington, D.C., hospital Monday afternoon for "testing and observation after developing a fever," an aide said in a statement.

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, wrote on X. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving."

Clinton, 78, was also hospitalized in Southern California for an infection that reached his blood in 2021, but was released after six days.

Clinton underwent a possibly lifesaving quadruple coronary bypass surgery in September 2004. In February 2010, he was hospitalized to open a clogged heart artery after suffering chest pains. Two stents were placed inside the artery as part of a medical procedure that is common for people with severe heart disease.

During the presidential campaign, he hit the trail on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris. Last month, he released his latest book, "Citizen: My Life After the White House," about his post-presidency. In it he reflects on the major events of the last two decades since he was president, including 9/11, the Iraq War, the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the pandemic and the culture wars.