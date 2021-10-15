Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection but is "on the mend"

Former President Clinton is currently in the hospital with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson Angel Ureña said.

Mr. Clinton, 75, was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday, the statement said. He is now "on the mend" and "in good spirits."

His physicians said in a statement that Mr. Clinton had been diagnosed with an infection and was administered "IV antibiotics and fluid." After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is "trending down" and he is "responding to antibiotics well." He remains hospitalized for "continuous monitoring."

His physicians said they are in "constant communication" with Mr. Clinton's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. The former president had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004. In 2010 he had a clogged heart artery opened after suffering chest pains.

"We hope to have him go home soon," his doctors said.

In this image from video, former President Bill Clinton speaks during a Celebrating America concert on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, part of the 59th Inauguration Day events for President Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Biden Inaugural Committee via AP

Mr. Clinton was first elected to the presidency in 1992 at age 46, the third-youngest person in history to take office. At the time, his doctors said he was in "excellent health," but suffered from "allergies and a chronic voice problem, has a mild hearing loss and needs to lose weight."

In January 2001, shortly before leaving office, Mr. Clinton was treated for a cancerous lesion

Upon leaving office, he suffered from elevated levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, according to The New York Times, although those problems are associated with aging.

Mr. Clinton has been active since leaving office, starting what later became known as the Clinton Foundation, which partnered with American Heart Association to form the Alliance for a Healthier Generation following his heart surgery in 2005.

According to AARP, Mr. Clinton stopped eating meat, fish and all dairy in 2010. "I just decided that I was the high-risk person, and I didn't want to fool with this anymore. And I wanted to live to be a grandfather," Mr. Clinton told AARP. "So I decided to pick the diet that I thought would maximize my chances of long-term survival."