Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after being treated for flu

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, after he was admitted with a fever Monday afternoon, a spokesman said.

"President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," Clinton aide Angel Ureña wrote on X. "He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."

Clinton, 78, was initially admitted with a fever for testing and observation, Ureña said. It's unclear how high the former president's fever was, or what other symptoms he exhibited.

Clinton was previously hospitalized in Southern California in 2021 for an infection that reached his blood, but was released after six days.

He underwent a possibly lifesaving quadruple coronary bypass surgery in September 2004. In February 2010, he was hospitalized to open a clogged heart artery after suffering chest pains. Two stents were placed inside the artery as part of a medical procedure that is common for people with severe heart disease.