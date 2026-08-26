When is the best time to buy pet insurance? Here's what pet owners should know now.

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Understanding when it makes sense to buy pet insurance can be just as important as comparing the coverage itself. Fly_dragonfly/Getty Images

Over the last few years, pet insurance has become a much larger part of the financial conversation for pet owners. After all, pet ownership is taking up a hefty share of many household budgets right now, and while an overall rise in recurring costs, like pet food, grooming and routine veterinary care, are partially to blame, there are often other factors at play, too. For example, an unexpected illness or injury can result in a sizable vet bill on top of those regular expenses, adding to the financial challenges pet owners are facing.

In turn, more pet owners are looking for ways to make those unpredictable pet costs easier to manage, and pet insurance often comes up as a solution to consider. The number of insured pets in the U.S. has reached a record of 7.6 million in 2026, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). As coverage becomes a more common part of pet ownership, though, deciding whether a policy is worth paying for is only one part of the equation.

When you purchase pet insurance can matter, too. Pet insurance generally won't cover conditions that developed before enrollment, and there are other factors that can affect both eligibility and what you'll pay. So, for owners considering a policy now, understanding when it makes sense to buy can be just as important as comparing the coverage itself.

Learn how to lower your vet costs with Healthy Paws pet insurance.

When is the best time to buy pet insurance?

There isn't one specific age or date that's best for every pet. Still, certain points in your pet's life may offer advantages if you're considering coverage, including the following:

When your pet is young and healthy

Buying pet insurance when your dog or cat is young and healthy can offer you more flexibility in terms of both the cost and scope of your coverage. Age is one of the factors insurers use to set premiums, so enrolling a younger pet can mean paying less for coverage than you would if you waited until later in its life.

That doesn't mean every pet owner needs to purchase pet insurance as soon as they bring home a puppy or kitten. If you already expect to buy coverage at some point, though, enrolling while your pet is younger and has fewer medical issues may give you more comprehensive coverage while potentially keeping your initial premium lower.

That said, the actual cost will still depend on factors such as your pet's breed, where you live and the policy you choose, in addition to your pet's age.

Compare your Healthy Paws coverage options and find the right coverage now.

Before a health issue develops

Pet insurance generally isn't designed to cover a medical problem after it has already appeared. That's an important distinction to make if you're considering waiting to purchase coverage until your pet starts showing signs of illness.

For example, if your dog develops a chronic condition before you enroll, treatment related to that condition could be expensive — and it may also be excluded from your policy as pre-existing. Still, the specifics vary by insurer and policy, so reviewing how a company defines and handles pre-existing conditions should be part of your comparison process.

And don't assume coverage begins immediately after you enroll, either. Many pet insurers impose waiting periods before certain benefits become active, which can span from a few days for accidents to a couple of weeks for illnesses according to Healthy Paws. That makes it important to understand not only what a policy covers but also when that coverage actually begins.

When the premium fits comfortably into your budget

Buying pet coverage early can have its advantages, but a pet insurance policy still needs to make financial sense for your household. That means it's important to consider the ongoing coverage cost alongside the amount of risk you're comfortable taking on yourself.

Pet insurance premiums can be a meaningful expense in many cases, too. So, before enrolling, make sure to compare multiple pet insurance policies based on more than the monthly premium. Look at the deductible, reimbursement percentage, annual or lifetime limits, exclusions and covered treatments. A cheaper policy isn't necessarily the better deal if it provides significantly less protection.

Before your pet reaches an insurer's age limits

Waiting until your pet is older to buy insurance can make the decision more complicated. Some insurers set age limits for new enrollments, which can narrow the number of policies available once a pet reaches a certain age. And even when your pet remains eligible for coverage, you may face higher premiums because age is one of the factors pet insurers can consider when setting rates.

An older pet is also more likely to have an established medical history, which can affect how much value you get from a new policy. Any conditions that developed before enrollment may be treated as pre-existing and excluded, leaving you to pay for related care yourself even after you start paying premiums. As a result, a policy purchased later in your pet's life may cost more while covering fewer of the health issues your pet already has.

That doesn't necessarily mean you've missed your opportunity to buy useful coverage, however. A pet insurance policy could still provide valuable protection against new illnesses or injuries, particularly if a large unexpected veterinary bill would be difficult to cover on your own. If you're considering insurance for an older pet, though, it becomes especially important to compare the available policies based on their enrollment limits, pre-existing-condition rules, premiums and covered care to determine how much protection you're actually getting.

The bottom line

The best time to buy pet insurance depends on your pet and your finances, but waiting can change the equation. A health condition that develops before enrollment could be excluded from coverage, while age can affect both eligibility and premium costs. At the same time, buying a policy only makes sense if its ongoing costs fit into your budget and the coverage provides enough value for what you're paying.

So, rather than focusing solely on finding the lowest premium, compare plans while your pet is healthy and before you urgently need the coverage. Doing so gives you more time to evaluate the exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles and reimbursement terms — and decide whether pet insurance is the right financial tool for protecting both your pet and your budget.