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While delaying care may seem like a practical way to manage vet costs, it could be a risky route to take. Annette Birkenfeld/Getty Images

Veterinary care has become a significant line item in many household budgets. Between inflation, rising labor costs and advances in veterinary medicine that allow pets to receive more sophisticated treatments, the cost of keeping a pet healthy has climbed noticeably in recent years. And, with pet owners stuck juggling higher housing, food and insurance expenses, adding in an unexpected trip to the veterinarian can be financially overwhelming.

At the same time, pets are generally receiving more comprehensive veterinary care than in previous generations. As a result, what might once have been considered a minor issue may now involve diagnostic imaging, specialist consultations or prescription medications that quickly add up. As a result, some pet owners find themselves asking the difficult question of whether the visit can wait when a health concern arises.

While delaying care may seem like a practical way to manage vet costs in the short term, putting off treatment can sometimes create larger financial and medical challenges in the future. So, understanding when a delay may be risky — and what options are available to help manage veterinary expenses — is an important part of making an informed decision.

Find out how Healthy Paws can help you keep vet care costs manageable.

Should you delay veterinary care because of cost?

You're far from alone if you've considered delaying veterinary care because of the high price tag. Over half of U.S. pet owners say they have skipped or declined recommended veterinary care in the past year due to the cost, according to a 2025 PetSmart Charities study.

The problem with that logic is that waiting often works against you, both financially and in terms of your pet's care. Pet owners tend to put off preventive and elective care to save money but prioritize visits once a pet is genuinely sick, which means a condition likely won't be caught until it has progressed and grown more expensive to treat.

A dental issue, a small lump or an early infection is usually cheaper to address immediately than the advanced version of the same problem. An owner who's expecting a $100 routine vet visit with their pet may find that they're dealing with a major illness or emergency that costs thousands of dollars or more to treat.

That doesn't mean every delay is reckless, however. There's a real difference between postponing a non-urgent procedure your vet says can wait and ignoring symptoms that signal something serious. Lethargy, repeated vomiting, difficulty breathing, refusing food or water, or sudden changes in behavior are not "wait and see" situations. When you're unsure, the cheapest move is often a phone call or a telehealth consult — which can help you save significantly compared to an in-person visit — to find out whether the problem is urgent before you commit to a costly visit.

If cost is the primary obstacle, though, it's important to discuss the situation with your veterinarian rather than avoiding care altogether. Many veterinary clinics are willing to work with pet owners to help prioritize treatments, recommend lower-cost alternatives or develop a phased treatment plan that addresses the most pressing issues first.

Learn more about your Healthy Paws pet insurance coverage options now.

How pet insurance can help make veterinary care more affordable

Given how many pet owners delay veterinary care due to uncertainty about how to pay for it, and how severe the financial and health repercussions can be as a result, it's important to find a better way to handle the issue. That's where pet insurance can play an important role.

Pet insurance typically helps cover a portion of eligible veterinary expenses related to accidents, illnesses, and, in some cases, preventive care. While the coverage varies by pet insurance provider and policy, having a pet insurance plan in place can reduce the financial shock associated with unexpected veterinary bills.

For example, a pet owner facing a sudden diagnosis that requires surgery or advanced testing may be more likely to move forward with treatment if a significant portion of the cost is eligible for reimbursement. Without coverage, the same expense could force difficult decisions about delaying or forgoing care altogether.

Pet insurance can also encourage earlier intervention. When owners know they have some financial protection, they may be more willing to schedule appointments when symptoms first appear rather than waiting to see if a condition worsens.

Early diagnosis often leads to simpler, less expensive treatment and better health outcomes for the pet. And, when combined with an emergency savings fund for pet-related expenses, pet insurance can help reduce the likelihood that cost becomes the deciding factor in a pet's healthcare decisions.

That said, pet insurance isn't a perfect solution. Policies generally come with deductibles, reimbursement percentages, waiting periods and exclusions for pre-existing conditions. That's why it's important to compare plans and review coverage carefully before enrolling.

The bottom line

While rising veterinary costs are creating financial challenges for many pet owners, delaying care because of cost can lead to bigger medical problems and even higher expenses later. The best approach is often to seek professional guidance early, discuss any financial concerns with your veterinarian and explore options that can make treatment more manageable. Pet insurance with a company like Healthy Paws may also help reduce the financial burden of unexpected medical issues, making it easier to prioritize your pet's health when care is needed most.