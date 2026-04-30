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Pet ownership has always carried a financial cost, but the scale of that cost has shifted dramatically recently. Baac3nes/Getty Images

Pet ownership has long been viewed as a source of companionship, stability and emotional support. But in today's economic landscape, having a furry family member also adds a meaningful line item in pet owners' household budgets — one that's growing faster than many people expected. Between routine vet care, emergency medical bills and the rising cost of everyday pet essentials, the financial reality of owning a pet is shifting in ways that are hard to ignore.

And that shift is happening alongside broader economic pressure. Inflation has been ticking up rapidly, and borrowing costs are still high compared to recent years, leaving millions of households to juggle quickly ballooning costs and record levels of debt. In this environment, even relatively predictable expenses can feel heavier, and when you add in unpredictable veterinary bills or other pet-related expenses, pet care can quickly move from manageable to stressful.

At the same time, Americans are committed to their pets. They're spending more on higher-quality food, advanced treatments and preventive care. The result is a complex balancing act: maintaining a pet's quality of life while protecting your own financial stability. So, how exactly are today's high pet care costs straining household finances, and what can be done about it?

Find out how affordable a Healthy Paws pet insurance policy could be today.

How today's high pet care costs are straining household finances

There are a few ways in which today's higher pet costs are straining pet owners' finances, including the following:

Routine expenses are no longer minor

Routine pet ownership — meaning food, vet visits, grooming and supplies — now costs an average of $4,272 per year, according to recent Healthy Paws Pet Insurance survey data. Spread over a 12-year lifespan, that comes to more than $50,000 per pet, a figure that is roughly comparable to four years of college tuition, and that's before factoring in emergencies or chronic conditions.

Those baseline costs are trending upward. Industry-wide spending on pets reached roughly $158 billion in 2025 and is expected to continue rising, reflecting both higher prices and increased demand for premium care. For households already managing higher grocery, housing and insurance costs, these recurring pet expenses can quietly erode financial flexibility.

Learn how Healthy Paws can help you protect your pet and your finances.

Veterinary care is becoming a major wildcard

While many routine expenses are predictable, veterinary care is where budgets can quickly unravel. Claims data from Healthy Paws shows the average vet bill reached about $392 per visit in 2025, up 32% from 2020.

But those averages only tell part of the story. Emergency procedures and surgeries can cost thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars, making them difficult to absorb for the average household. This unpredictability forces many households into reactive financial decisions, with a significant share of pet owners saying they would rely on credit cards to cover unexpected vet bills, increasing the risk of high-rate debt.

Chronic conditions magnify the strain

For pet owners managing a dog or cat with a chronic health condition — arthritis, allergies, dental disease or similar issues — the financial pressure intensifies considerably. About a quarter of those owners report spending between $5,000 and $10,000 on pet-related expenses in the past year alone, according to the survey data.

And, the psychological toll tracks closely with the financial one. About 58% of owners with a chronically ill pet say pet-related expenses cause them financial stress, compared with 31% of owners whose pets don't have ongoing health issues. Nearly two-thirds say those costs have forced them to cut back on other household spending, versus about 48% of other pet owners.

How to keep pet costs lower in today's high-cost environment

When faced with a veterinary bill they can't cover outright, most pet owners don't have a clean financial fallback plan. About 38% of survey respondents say they would put an unaffordable vet bill on a credit card, while 20% say they would draw on savings even if it meant depleting them entirely. Others would turn to payment plans, personal loans or crowdfunding. There are generally better ways to handle the issue, though.

For example, preventive care is one of the highest-leverage moves an owner can make. Staying current on routine wellness visits, dental cleanings and vaccinations can catch developing conditions early, before they become the kind of complex, costly problems that generate four- and five-figure bills. Some veterinary practices and retail clinics even offer lower-cost tele-vet visits or wellness plans that bundle routine services at a flat monthly rate, which can make costs more predictable even if they don't eliminate them.

Pet insurance is another tool worth evaluating before it's needed. Average monthly premiums are generally affordable, at roughly $62 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats, depending on coverage levels. While this coverage is a recurring cost, it's one that three in four insured pet owners say has significantly reduced their out-of-pocket veterinary expenses. And, enrolling while a pet is young and healthy generally yields lower premiums and broader coverage than waiting until a condition develops.

The bottom line

Pet ownership has always carried a financial cost, but the scale of that cost has shifted in ways many households weren't prepared for. Routine expenses now exceed $4,000 per year on average, veterinary inflation has run well ahead of broader price increases, and the financial fallout of an unexpected illness or chronic condition can force difficult trade-offs across an entire household budget. For pet owners looking to reduce their exposure, budgeting proactively — and exploring pet insurance before a crisis hits — may offer more stability than reacting after the fact.