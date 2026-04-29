Here's how pet ownership costs are changing (and what owners need to do now)

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Owning a pet comes with big responsibilities and a hefty financial burden, especially in terms of vet care. Rebecca Nelson/Getty Images

About two-thirds of U.S. households now include a pet as one of the family members, and for most people, that relationship is a central part of daily life. But alongside the emotional investment that comes with having a pet, there's a financial one — and that component is becoming harder to ignore. Whether it's routine care or unexpected emergencies, the cost of keeping a pet healthy and comfortable is climbing, and not always in the ways you'd expect.

Pet-related expenses have been surging across multiple categories, according to recent survey data from Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, from food and grooming to veterinary services. And while inflation has been climbing recently, driving up the prices of essentials like housing, food and transportation, the rising cost of pet care has outpaced much of it. And, that's particularly true when it comes to medical treatment and services.

That, in turn, is leaving many pet owners with the tricky balance of maintaining a high standard of care while trying to keep their budgets intact. Just how much has the cost of pet ownership changed, though, and what expenses are driving it?

Find out how affordable pet insurance could be with Healthy Paws.

The changing cost of pet ownership

Pet ownership has never been cheap, but the scale and structure of those costs are evolving. A combination of rising prices, changing expectations and longer pet lifespans is reshaping what it means to financially care for an animal. Here's what to know:

Costs are rising across the board

Routine expenses for a single cat or dog — including food, vet visits, grooming and supplies — now average $4,272 a year, according to the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance survey data. Over the course of a 12-year lifespan, that adds up to more than $50,000 per pet, a figure that's roughly on par with a home down payment or four years of college tuition.

Learn more about your Healthy Paws pet coverage options online now.

Day-to-day costs add up quickly

The survey found that more than a third of pet owners spend $100 or more per month on food and treats alone. About 29% report spending at least that much on veterinary care each month, and 16% spend $100 or more monthly on medications and supplements. Nearly a third of respondents say they're spending more on their pets than a year ago and 28% expect their costs to climb further in the coming year.

Chronic conditions compound the burden

For pet owners whose animals have ongoing health issues like arthritis, allergies or dental disease, the financial strain is significantly steeper, on average. About a quarter of those respondents say they spent between $5,000 and $10,000 on pet-related expenses over the past year. And 58% of owners with a chronically ill pet say pet costs cause them financial stress, compared with just 31% of owners whose pets have no chronic conditions.

How to keep your pet's vet care costs affordable

Part of the increase in pet ownership costs reflects broader inflation pressures on veterinary practices. According to the Healthy Paws data, the average vet bill per claim reached $392 in 2025, up 32% from 2020. Treatment costs for cancer rose about 49% over that period, while abdominal conditions have nearly doubled.

Like most businesses, veterinary practices have seen supply and operating costs rise rapidly over the past few years, and those expenses are being passed on to pet owners as a result, but that's hardly the only driver. Advances in animal medicine are also reshaping what care costs. For example, treatments that were rare or unavailable a decade ago are now commonplace, like sophisticated diagnostic tools, specialized surgeries, cancer treatments and longer-term disease management.

There's no way to fully insulate yourself from rising pet care costs, but there are practical steps that can soften the impact, including the following:

Consider pet insurance early

Pet insurance is one of the most effective ways to offset high veterinary costs. Policies can help cover accidents, illnesses and even some preventive care, reducing the financial burden of major treatments.

While the average premiums vary, typical plans cost around $56 per month for dogs and $32 for cats, according to survey data. The key to securing an affordable policy is generally the timing, though. Enrolling when your pet is young and healthy often results in lower premiums and broader coverage.

Prioritize preventive care

Routine checkups, vaccinations and early screenings can help catch issues before they become serious and expensive. While these visits add to the annual costs of veterinary care and pet ownership, they can prevent much larger bills down the line. And, preventive care also helps maintain your pet's long-term health, potentially reducing the need for costly interventions later in a pet's life.

Build a dedicated pet emergency fund

Out-of-pocket costs can arise even with a pet insurance policy in place. Setting aside money specifically for pet-related emergencies can provide a financial cushion and reduce reliance on credit or loans. Given how common unexpected pet expenses are, this type of fund is becoming increasingly important for pet owners.

Compare services and ask about pricing

Veterinary costs can vary widely depending on location and provider. Getting multiple quotes, asking about payment plans, considering tele-vet visits for minor issues and discussing treatment options upfront can help manage expenses without compromising care. Some clinics also offer wellness plans or bundled services that can reduce overall costs for routine care.

The bottom line

The cost of caring for a pet has never been higher and the trend shows no signs of reversing. Whether you're a first-time pet owner or a longtime one adjusting to a new financial landscape, running the numbers in advance — and having a plan before a crisis — is the smartest move you can make for both your pet and your budget.