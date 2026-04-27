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Vet care has become prohibitively expensive for many pet owners, but that doesn't mean you're out of options. Vladislav Stepanov/Getty Images

Owning a pet has never been cheap, but the math has shifted dramatically in recent years — and not in pet owners' favor. The average American now spends more than $4,272 a year on routine expenses for a single cat or dog, according to a new survey by Healthy Paws Pet Insurance. Stretch that across a 12-year lifespan, and the total exceeds $50,000 — or roughly what it costs to put a down payment on a home. That can be tough to add to the budget in today's economic landscape, as many households are already stretched thin by high debt loads, rising inflation and other hurdles.

When a pet needs care and the money simply isn't there, many owners find themselves facing a tough choice. About 38% of survey respondents said they'd put an unaffordable vet bill on a credit card, while 20% said they'd drain their savings entirely to cover it. And, a growing number are simply skipping vet visits altogether as prices continue to rise. But while affordability is a real concern, avoiding care entirely can lead to more serious — and more expensive — issues down the line.

The good news is that the choice doesn't have to be skipping care when paying for vet care feels impossible. There are concrete steps pet owners can take when cost is the obstacle standing between their animal and the care it needs.

Find out how affordable a Healthy Paws pet insurance plan could be today.

Can't afford a vet visit? Consider doing these 6 things

Depending on your situation, one or more of these options may offer a workable path forward:

Use pet insurance (or get it before the next emergency)

If your pet is insured, review your policy carefully. While pet insurance typically doesn't cover pre-existing conditions, it can still significantly reduce the financial burden of new illnesses or accidents by reimbursing a portion of emergency vet costs. And, in some cases, your pet insurance policy may even reimburse for the cost of wellness routine visits and vaccines, which can make a regular visit more manageable upfront.

And, if you don't have coverage in place, it may be worth considering. While the cost of a policy is ongoing, the monthly premiums average about $62 for dogs and $32 for cats, according to industry data, and most pet owners find that it pays off to purchase coverage. Three in four insured pet owners said their coverage had significantly reduced out-of-pocket veterinary expenses, according to the Healthy Paws survey, and 87% reported greater peace of mind during health emergencies.

Learn more about the pet insurance options from Healthy Paws now.

Seek out low-cost or free clinics

Not all veterinary care comes with a high price tag. Many communities offer low-cost clinics, nonprofit veterinary services or mobile pet care units that provide basic care at reduced rates. These clinics often handle vaccinations, wellness exams and minor treatments, but some will offer more comprehensive care services as well. While availability varies by location, these options can be a critical resource for pet owners facing financial constraints.

For example, humane societies, animal shelters and veterinary schools frequently offer subsidized care at a fraction of the cost of a private practice. Vet school teaching clinics, in particular, provide services performed by supervised students at significantly reduced rates, and the quality of care is closely monitored. Many areas also host periodic low-cost vaccination and wellness clinics, and taking advantage of these resources can help you get your pet the vet care it needs while keeping costs down.

Ask your vet about a payment plan

Many veterinary practices are willing to work out installment arrangements with pet owners, particularly for established patients. It's a conversation worth having directly and early, before the bill is due, not after. Some clinics partner with third-party financing services that formalize the process, and others will set up informal in-house arrangements.

While not guaranteed, these options can help bridge the gap in urgent situations. The worst outcome is hearing a no; the best is a manageable monthly payment that keeps your pet from going untreated.

Use a veterinary financing service

There are financing services like CareCredit and Scratchpay that exist specifically to help pet owners cover medical costs through low- or no-interest financing plans. CareCredit, for example, is accepted at a wide network of veterinary practices and often offers promotional financing periods that can buy critical breathing room.

These aren't free financing options, however; interest generally accrues if balances aren't paid within the promotional window. For a time-sensitive situation, they can be a practical bridge between what's in your bank account and what the bill for your pet's veterinary care is.

Try a telehealth vet for non-emergencies

Telehealth has expanded significantly in recent years, and many licensed veterinarians now offer virtual consultations at a fraction of the cost of an in-office visit. While they can't replace hands-on vet exams, they can help you assess symptoms, determine urgency and suggest next steps.

This can be especially helpful for minor concerns like skin irritation, mild digestive issues or behavioral changes. In some cases, a virtual vet can even recommend over-the-counter treatments or help you decide whether an in-person visit is necessary.

Look into nonprofit assistance programs

Numerous organizations exist specifically to help pet owners cover veterinary costs in financial hardship situations, with these nonprofits generally providing grants, low-cost financing options or financial assistance for certain types of veterinary care. The help these organizations offer can vary, though, as can the eligibility criteria, and some are condition-specific or regionally limited. So, while you may benefit from taking advantage of what's offered, you'll need to put in some work researching what's available in your area.

The bottom line

Vet care has become a significant and often unpredictable expense in many pet owners' budgets, and the structural forces pushing costs higher aren't going away. But financial strain doesn't have to mean forgoing care entirely. Low-cost clinics, payment plans, financing options, telehealth services and assistance programs — as well as a good pet insurance policy — all exist precisely for moments when the bill and the bank account don't line up. Knowing what's available before an emergency hits can make all the difference when one does.