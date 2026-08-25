Owning a pet now means having a financial plan. Here's what to consider in 2026.

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Pet costs can't just be eliminated when money gets tight, so owning a pet requires some financial preparation. Anita Kot/Getty Images

Bringing home a pet has always meant taking on a new set of expenses, from food and vaccinations to grooming and boarding. But right now, those costs tend to carry more weight in a household budget. Not only has veterinary care become more expensive over the last few years, but the costs of many pet-related goods and services are elevated at a time when households are already allocating more of their income toward other necessities.

Still, Americans aren't walking away from pet ownership. About 95 million U.S. households owned at least one pet last year, according to data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA). And total U.S. pet industry spending also reached $158 billion last year, with the APPA projecting that figure will climb to $165 billion in 2026. About $42.4 billion of this year's projected spending is expected to go toward veterinary care and related products alone.

Those figures help illustrate how much money is now flowing into pet care, but they don't show what happens when one household suddenly faces a costly vet bill or years of recurring pet expenses. And because many of those costs can't simply be eliminated when money gets tight, owning a pet today may require more financial preparation than owners expect.

Learn how affordable the right Healthy Paws pet insurance plan could be today.

What to consider about pet ownership costs in 2026

A financial plan for your pet doesn't have to be complicated. It does, however, need to account for both the expenses you can reasonably predict and the ones that could arrive with little warning. Here's what to consider.

Build pet expenses into your regular budget

Pet food may be the most obvious recurring expense, but it's far from the only one. Annual exams, vaccinations, medications, grooming, training, boarding and pet sitting can all add to the cost of pet ownership. Even relatively small expenses can become significant when they're repeated over a pet's lifetime.

So, start by calculating what you actually spend on your pet each month and year rather than treating those costs as miscellaneous purchases. If you're considering adopting a pet, research the typical expenses associated with that animal's size, breed and age before committing.

That can be particularly important right now. The APPA says that about 2% of its projected pet-industry growth in 2026 is being driven by inflation, and recent research indicates that pet owners are becoming more deliberate about where their money goes as household budgets tighten.

Find out more about the pet insurance options Healthy Paws offers now.

Prepare separately for emergency vet bills

Routine pet expenses are only one side of the equation. An injury, illness or chronic condition can result in a veterinary bill that's far larger than your normal monthly pet budget can absorb.

That's where a dedicated emergency vet fund can help. Setting aside money specifically for unexpected pet care gives you a source to draw from without necessarily having to put a large vet bill on a credit card or drain the emergency savings meant for your household.

How much you need to save, though, depends on your pet and your overall finances. Rather than choosing an arbitrary savings target, consider what you could comfortably pay out of pocket today and how you would handle a vet bill that costs several thousand dollars. That gap can help determine how aggressively you need to put money away for emergency vet costs.

Decide whether pet insurance makes financial sense

The right pet insurance policy can provide another layer of protection against large veterinary bills, but it isn't a substitute for understanding what you'll owe yourself. Policies can have deductibles, reimbursement percentages, annual limits, waiting periods and exclusions, including restrictions related to pre-existing conditions.

Still, more pet owners are using pet insurance to manage the risk. About 7.6 million pets were insured across North America at the end of 2025, up by about 9% from a year earlier, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.

That's why it's worth comparing your pet insurance options with Healthy Paws. If you're considering coverage, though, be sure to compare more than monthly premiums. Look at what each policy covers, the deductible and reimbursement structure and how much you could still owe after a major claim. Coverage also generally becomes more expensive as pets age, so it makes sense to explore your options while your pet is young and healthy.

Think about costs beyond veterinary care

A realistic pet budget should also account for expenses that aren't medical. For example, moving to a pet-friendly apartment could mean paying additional deposits or monthly pet rent. Travel could require boarding or pet-sitting expenses, while a dog that damages property or injures someone could create potential liability issues.

Your pet's needs can also change significantly over time. An older animal may require prescription food, medication, mobility equipment or more frequent veterinary visits. In other words, the amount you spend during the first few years of ownership isn't necessarily a good estimate of what you'll spend later.

That makes it worth revisiting your pet budget periodically. As your pet ages or your financial situation changes, you may need to increase your savings, reconsider pet insurance coverage or adjust other spending to make room for higher care costs.

The bottom line

Pets are part of the family for many households, but caring for one also creates a financial obligation that can last well over a decade. And with pet-related spending projected to continue climbing this year, planning for those costs before they become urgent can make a meaningful difference. A regular pet budget, emergency savings and the right insurance coverage can each play a role, but the best approach will depend on your pet's needs and how much financial risk you can comfortably absorb.