Attention, light sleepers: We've found the memory foam mattresses you can buy online

Memory foam is a popular mattress material, but is it right for you? Well, put it this way: If you share a bed with somebody else -- especially somebody who is, shall we say, shifty -- you really want to consider a foam mattress.

"Memory foam is known for isolating motion well for undisturbed sleep, which is a benefit if you share the bed," Dr. Jeremy Denning told CBS Essentials. Dr. Denning is a neurosurgeon with Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine.

And what type of sleeper can benefit from a memory foam mattress?

"These mattresses can offer excellent pressure relief and motion isolation which can be beneficial for all types of sleepers," Dr. Rahul Shah told CBS Essentials. Dr. Shah is an orthopedic spine surgeon.

Ahead, excellent memory foam mattresses you can shop now, plus more information on what to look for in a memory foam mattress. There's a reviewer-loved option for your budget ahead.

Best memory foam mattresses you can buy online

Best memory foam mattresses you can buy online

Shop the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online ahead. Prices are listed for queen-size mattresses, though all are available in a range of sizes. Find options from Serta, Casper, Saatva and more.

Great for hot sleepers: Serta Arctic Premier mattress

Serta Store via Amazon

The Serta Arctic memory foam mattress delivers all-night cooling relief. Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

It's available as a foam or hybrid mattress, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. This mattress for the hot sleeper is available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes.

Why we like the Serta Arctic Premier mattress:

It's great for hot sleepers.

It's ideal for side sleepers.

It's available as a foam or hybrid mattress.

Best medium firm mattress: Sweetnight mattress in a box

Sweetnight via Amazon

This memory foam mattress is touted as sag-resistant -- a must for anyone who enjoys sleeping on their stomach but doesn't want to feel like they've sunken into their mattress.

The bedroom essential is constructed with individually wrapped innersprings and features gel memory foam for support and pressure relief.

This medium-firm feeling mattress is available in full, queen and king sizes.

The queen size is currently $418 after a coupon, reduced from $545.

Why we like the Sweetnight mattress:

It's great for shoppers on a budget.

It's ideal for stomach sleepers.





Nectar's most popular: The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

Choose from seven sizes.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

Choose your firmness: Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

This 4.8-star-rated Saatva mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights, so you can sleep on your decision.

The mattress is available in twin to split California king sizes. The queen size (pictured) is now $1,696, down from $1,995.

"We have been on our goldilocks search for a just right mattress for so long," a Saatva customer says. "The plush soft is definitely the one. For a side and back sleeper, this mattress is perfect. I wake up with no aches and pains and feel well rested."

Why we like the Saatva Classic mattress:

It's a CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress option

The mattress comes in different firmness levels, heights and sizes for your preference.

It includes a risk-free trial period should you change your mind.

Helps ease pressure: The Casper mattress

Casper

This new option is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this bedroom essential features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology to help ease pressure, help you stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. This mattress for the hot sleeper is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Why we like The Casper mattress:

It's great for side sleepers.

It's comfortable for hot sleepers.

This mattress comes in a large range of sizes.

Large size range: Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding's Dreamfoam Essential mattress is made of a cooling gel swirl memory foam. The open-cell technology in each foam layer claims to provide increased airflow and breathability to help the hot sleeper rest comfortably.

This cooling mattress comes in a whopping 22 sizes and five height options.

Enjoy a 120-night trial and free shipping.

The queen size in this mattress is currently $393, reduced from $524. This mattress is so affordable thanks to factory-direct shipping.

Why we like the Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress:

It's great for those seeking niche mattress sizes or heights.

It's ideal for hot sleepers.

It's uber-affordable.





What to look for in a memory foam mattress

What makes a memory foam mattress high quality?

"In my opinion, the best memory foam mattresses should provide excellent contouring support to enhance spine alignment," Denning says. "Higher density foam conforms to the curves of your body and relieves pressure points. Many quality memory foam beds now even have cooling gels or infusions designed to regulate temperature."

Also keep your budget, sleep position and firmness preference in mind.

How we chose the best memory foam mattresses

Customer reviews: We picked mattresses with consistently great reviews that confirm they belong on our list.

We picked mattresses with consistently great reviews that confirm they belong on our list. Expert recommendations: To ensure you're getting the full picture when it comes to memory foam mattresses, we asked experts for their opinions.

To ensure you're getting the full picture when it comes to memory foam mattresses, we asked experts for their opinions. Star rating: These mattresses have a four-star rating or higher.

These mattresses have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We found mattresses for a range of budgets, sleep positions and more.

