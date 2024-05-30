Top 10 best home deals at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale, one of the retailer's most highly anticipated sales of the year, is officially underway, and the discounts are worthy of a chef's kiss. Some of the best Half Yearly sale deals can be found in Nordstrom's underutilized home department, which, for future reference, is a great place to find deals any time. We once found an unadvertised deal on a Telfar x Ugg blanket for 40% off, which, if you're aware of Telfar's fanfare, is a rare find.

We rounded up the 10 best home deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale, including 50% off kitchen essentials, 30% off on outdoor decor, up to 40% off bathroom necessities and more. And if you see something (or things) you like, don't wait: Items discounted for the Half-Yearly sale have been known to sell out days before the sale is over. So get to shopping while supplies last.

Staub 3-Piece ceramic rectangular baking dishes: Save 41%

Every home cook needs a baking dish. This three-for-one Staub deal is a great value, as it offers all the baking dish sizes you need for lasagna, enchiladas, scalloped potatoes, cobbler and more. You get one 7.5" x 6" dish, one 10.5" x 7.5" dish and one 13" x 9" dish.

The baking dishes are microwave-, broiler- and oven-safe up to 572 degrees. Plus, they come in a striking selection of colors, making them great for presenting at dinner parties.

The Staub three-piece ceramic rectangular baking dishes have a 4.9-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "I've been wanting these baking dishes for a long time -- [they're] super sturdy and they bake evenly. Got rid of all my Pyrex and only use these!"

Another verified customer said, "I love that it bakes evenly. My cinnamon rolls turn out perfect."

Dash Rapid cold brew coffee maker: Save 55%

DASH

Dash really lives up to its name in that it has created a cold brew coffee maker that can make a batch of coffee in less than nine minutes. The carafe can hold up to 40 ounces of cold brew, making this a great option for multi-person households.

You can choose between three flavor settings available, including mild, regular and bold. A light illuminates to let you know when your coffee is ready and the machine shuts off automatically when not in use. Plus, it comes with its own reusable filter.

The Dash Rapid cold brew coffee maker has a 4.5-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "This cold brew maker is so easy to use and makes delicious cold brew! I like that it makes up to 40 ounces worth and even includes easy recipes when you get it. So far, it's better than my cold brew filter pitcher!"

Slowtide Shores cotton beach towel: Save 35%

Slowtide

This brightly colored beach towel will certainly stand out on the sand this summer. The Slowtide Shores beach towel features an eye-catching pattern containing all the colors of the rainbow. It's made of cotton and a reactive dye to prevent fading, so this can sit out in the sun all summer long without incurring damage. (PS: Don't forget to protect yourself from sun damage with sunscreen!)

This would be particularly great for someone searching for a beach towel with some style. And if rainbows aren't necessarily your thing, know that Slowtide's Hele cotton beach towel, which features a leaf print, is on sale for 35% off during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale. There's also the Gatsby Jacquard beach towel in red, which is 35% off during the department store's big sale.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four-Star 8-piece knife block set: Save 50%

Sur La Table

A quality knife set goes a long way in the kitchen, which is why we recommend home cooks invest in this on-sale knife block set from German brand Zwilling. The set contains five knives that should be standard in all kitchens, including a paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a fine-edge prep knife, a chef's knife and a bread knife.

It also has extras that can prove to be just as essential as the aforementioned knives, including kitchen shears and a sharpening steel. All of these live in a wood block that sits pretty on your kitchen countertop.

The Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four-Star eight-piece knife block set has a 4.9-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "My daughter gave me this set for Mother's Day. After having used the same knives for 42 years, this is a wonderful treat. This set has everything we need, and the block is not bulky. The knives are incredibly sharp and easy to use. Would highly recommend."

Tumi 22-inch 19 Degrees International expandable spinner carry-on: Save 30%

Neiman Marcus

This Tumi carry-on suitcase comes with plenty of features that will make packing and traveling a breeze. These include a TSA-approved integrated lock, compression straps and zip compartments large and small to help you stay organized.

It's also expandable (and generous at that) and comes with a durable exterior that, compared to other polycarbonate luggage, is downright sleek. This, along with the leather trim, makes for both a stylish and long-lasting carry-on suitcase.

Colors on sale include the hunter green, slate blue texture red and blush/navy liquid print.

Brightech Ambience Pro solar LED string lights: Save 32%

Brightech

One of the best ways to upgrade your patio is by getting a set of string lights. Brightech, a brand that is known for making affordable lighting products that look luxurious, is offering a great deal on its outdoor string lights.

The Ambiance Pro is only available in a small size, which measures a little more than two feet long. The lights attached to the string are built well for the outdoors, as they're waterproof, windproof up to 50 mph and can handle temperatures between -4 and 150 degrees. They're also solar-powered, saving you money on electricity, and once fully charged, can last between five to six hours.

The Brightech Ambience Pro solar LED string lights have a 4.7-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "These lights delight me! They work as described and create a festive look on our patio. They charge all day in the sun, go on at dusk and are off by morning. There's nothing to plug in. I just stuck the panel into a potted plant. The lights look expensive, they survived a terrible wind storm with no damage, and they are mood-lifters, too!"

Suck UK Luckies of London scratch map: Save 60%

Nordstrom

Those who love to travel will have so much fun recording the places they have been on this map. This world map is coated in gold foil, which can be scratched off using a coin. This is a great alternative to using a traditional map to track your travels, as putting pins or making markings incurs irreparable damage. Having this up will induce major wanderlust and likely serve as motivation for planning your next big adventure.

The Suck UK Luckies of London scratch map has a 4.8-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "This map was on my nieces Christmas list and is such a good idea. I was thinking of getting one for myself. Makes me want to travel more."

Lunya Sleep The Details sleep set: Save 40%

Lunya

Known for their chic silk pajama sets, Lunya has found another way to elevate consumers' sleeping experience with The Details set. This set contains a pillowcase, which will feel like heaven against your face as you fall asleep.

There's also the silk scrunchie, if you prefer to keep your hair up through the night, and a padded sleep mask that will block out any and all light.

Each of these products are made of mulberry silk, which is naturally hypoallergenic, making this great for people with sensitive skin or household allergies. What's more, they're all machine washable.

Gigi Floral cotton bath towel: Save 40%

Nordstrom

Most bath towels on the market are so focused on function that aesthetics take a backseat. If you're the kind of person who seeks fashion and function in everything that you own, even down to your bath towels, you'll enjoy these bath towels from Slowtide.

The cotton towels feature a delightful floral pattern that has a vintage aesthetic. It comes in three colors: rust, ube and mist.

Discount varies by color, with the biggest markdown of 40% being on the rust option.

Ugg Miriam throw blanket: Save 35%

Nordstrom

Save yourself from the chill of your AC this summer by getting this soft throw blanket from UGG.

One side of the blanket is lined with a fuzzy, faux fur that will feel soothing to sleep under, while the top side features a waffle knit that adds to the blanket's overall coziness.

The brand says that this blanket is lightweight, so you shouldn't get too hot using it during summer. There are two colors on sale, including the birch (35% off) and snow (30% off).