The best tech deals at Walmart are hotter than the rising summer temperatures

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony

Warm weather is here, and that means a cavalcade of tech deals to wade through at your favorite retailers. Walmart is one such store with deals that last long after Memorial Day has come and gone, and if that extra cash is burning a hole in your pocket, you can shop a variety of great tech deals there right now.

You can find slashed prices on wireless headphones from Sony, Apple products, TVs, streaming devices, and much more. Save hundreds on some of the most in-demand tech of the summer. Upgrade your living room with a shiny new smart TV or kit out your home entertainment system with a new set of speakers.

Whatever you decide to snag during Walmart's summer sale, you'll keep some additional cash in your pocket.

Best summer tech deals at Walmart

Roku 4K streaming stick: $34 (save $15)



Walmart

This streaming stick plugs right into your TV to allow you to access all your favorite TV apps. Whether you're into Apple TV+, Netflix, or HBO Max, there's a wide selection of different services to choose from with this 4K gadget.

The zippy streaming stick is one of Roku's more powerful models, with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it's so small you won't even notice it behind your TV. The voice remote supports push-to-talk commands, and you can even sync your remote with your TV's functions so there's no need for a stack of them on your sofa - just one will do.

If you don't have a multitude of paid streaming services, you can check out the Roku Channel, which comes with hundreds of TV shows and movies to browse, all for free. If you need to beef up your home entertainment situation, this is a great way to do it.

Microsoft Xbox wireless controller: $47 (save $13)

Walmart

Need a new Xbox controller, or want to add one to your collection to play your favorite games? You can save on this model, which can be used on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Android devices.

This is your standard Xbox controller that comes with your Xbox console when you purchase it, so it's a quality and reliable peripheral that won't succumb to controller drift or immediately let you down.

It has a set of customizabe buttons that you can remap with the Xbox Accessories app aas well as a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in a headset and chat with friends. It also has textured grip across the triggers, bumpers, and back casing as well as a hybrid D-pad for more accurate input.

Even if you already have a controller, it's worth grabbing another at this price.

15.6" Acer Aspire 3 laptop: $359 (save $140)

Walmart

When it comes to a laptop, high performance usually means an equally high price tag. But the Acer Aspire 3 manages to pack some impressive specs into an affordable, lightweight machine. This 15.6-inch laptop has a crisp 1080p display that's perfect for work and streaming.

Under the hood is its spacious 16GB of RAM and a sizeable 512GB SSD for storing all your files and media. It weighs in at less than 4 pounds, making it easy to toss in your bag and take anywhere. And even with its portable design, it still delivers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you can work, create, and stay entertained all day long without an outlet.

Finding all this in a sub-$500 laptop is virtually unheard of. So with this Walmart sale, you won't want to miss out on snagging a great computer for a super low price.

Sony PlayStation 5: $449 (save $51)



Walmart

If you still haven't purchased a PS5, now's a good time to do so. This base set doesn't come with a game or any extras, but you can use the money you save on grabbing a game or accessory.

This is the latest addition to the PlayStation family, and you'll be accessing a world of great PlayStation exclusives wiht the system, like "Horizon Zero Dawn", "God of War", and many more.

This powerful system boasts incredibly realistic graphics with up to 120fps and 120Hz output as well as 4K and HDR support. Its controller comes with 3D audio support as well as haptic feedback that lets you feel as though you're really drawing back on a bow or experiencing a gun jam.

You'll get a 1TB SSD to store all your downloaded games, a controller and the console with this set. You'll be primed and ready for all the big games coming out the rest of the year.

PlayStation VR2: $449 (save $101)

Walmart

If you get a PlayStation 5, your next step is to grab the PlayStation VR2. It's a massive improvement over the first iteration, and it's the only way to explore VR by way of a console instead of a PC or standalone headset.

The PSVR2 has two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays for 4K HDR visuals up to 120fps. It also has immersive 3D audio with built-in headphones, intelligent eye tracking, and a vibrating headset that makes you feel like you're really inside your favorite game.

Plus, this version of PlayStation's VR headset comes with new and improved PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers with adaptive triggers, touch detection for fingers, and haptic feedback with precision tracking. All this, and a massive library of games -- there's a lot to see in the world of PSVR.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $320 (save $80)

Walmart

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5s are Sony's top-of-the-line consumer headphones that offer noise canceling and spatial audio. They feature up to a 30-hour battery life and produce incredibly clear and robust audio.

One feature we love about these headphones is their support for DSEE Extreme. This tech upscales compressed digital audio files in real time to restore sounds that would otherwise be lost to compression. These headphones also support multipoint connectivity and Google's Fast Pair feature.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones offer superior sound quality and use the company's own noise-cancellation technology to eliminate unwanted ambient noise. When supported, the "360 Reality Audio" sounds terrific.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), 40mm, GPS + Cellular, sport band: $239 (save $81)

Walmart

All current iterations of the Apple Watch, including this SE edition, run the same version of the WatchOS operating system and come with the same preinstalled apps. What's different is that the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) has scaled-down hardware versus the Apple Watch Series 9.

Its processor is a bit older and less powerful. This version of the watch also has fewer integrated sensors and its display isn't as bright. It also lacks the always-on feature and does not offer an ECG function. On the plus side, it's considerably less expensive than an Apple Watch Series 9.

Like all versions of the Apple Watch, this one also supports Apple Pay, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music and other Apple services.

2022 iPad 10th Generation (64GB, Wi-Fi only): $334 (save $115)

Walmart

Thanks to its slightly newer and more advanced technology versus the 9th Generation, we recommend this version of the iPad to high school students and adults who want all of the benefits of an iPad without having to spend a fortune.

With this model, you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display, along with the processing power of the A14 Bionic chip.

The 10th Generation iPad also comes in a nice selection of colors and works with the Apple Pencil and/or an optional keyboard, which can extend its capabilities. This iPad's display and processor allow users to stream 4K resolution video or edit their own 4K videos.

For help choosing which Apple iPad model is best for you or the person you're shopping for, be sure to read our recently updated 2024 Apple iPad buyer's guide.

LG 70" 4K UHD smart TV: $498 (save $150)

Walmart

A 70-inch smart TV is the perfect addition to any living room that can accommodate it. Right now, LG's bestselling 70-inch, 4K UHD smart TV is on sale at Walmart for a price you won't want to miss.

This TV runs using WebOS, so it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to. The LED display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs with the help of artificial intelligence that's powered by LG's a5 Gen 5 AI Processor.

The TV supports HDR10 Pro, has an integrated game optimizer mode and includes free access to more than 300 LG live streaming channels.

Samsung 75" Frame 4K smart TV: $1,999 (save $1,000)

Samsung

In our coverage of the six best TVs for 2024, Samsung's Frame was one of our top picks.

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's Frame offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition.

The TV has an ultra-thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

The Frame has become the most popular TV among our readers. You can choose from six bezel colors and styles, so it will nicely fit in with most decor. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV.

Samsung Q-Series Q900C 11.1.4ch wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar and rear speakers: $1,079 (save $820)

Walmart

Here's your chance to save big when you purchase this bestselling Samsung Q900C surround sound system. It's designed to work seamlessly with any Samsung smart TV, but it's also compatible with any other smart TV from any brand.

Imagine filling your TV room with 22 powerful speakers designed to wrap you in sound. Well, you can expect that and more from the Samsung Q-Series Q990C surround sound system.

The soundbar alone offers 11 front-facing speakers. Using the Adaptive Sound function, the Q990C optimizes audio in real time to ensure dialogue can be heard clearly. For gamers, thanks to the Game Mode Pro feature, when you plug in a gaming console, the sound system automatically adjusts to provide the most immersive audio possible when playing your favorite games.

Whether you're watching TV, movies or sports, the Q990C offers a loud, clear and an overall impressive listening experience. Included with the system is a remote control and wall mounting kit.

Hisense PL1 X-Fusion 4K ultra short throw laser cinema projector: $1,998 (save $302)

Walmart

A nice alternative to a TV for your home theater setup is a 4K, laser-powered projector -- such as the popular Hisense PL1- X Fusion 4K ultra short throw projector.

This projector is currently on sale at Walmart for $395 off, which brings its price down to $1,995 -- but only for a limited time.

The PL1 X-Fusion projector supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It runs using the Google TV OS, so it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to.

Once installed, the PL1 X-Fusion can project video content onto a wall or screen that's between 80 and 120 inches. The projector offers a maximum brightness of 2,200 ANSI lumens, so it'll work nicely in daylight and in dimly lit or dark viewing spaces. Because it's an ultra short throw projector, it can be installed very close to a wall or screen, yet still produce a large, sharp and bright picture.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65 QHD curved monitor: $379 (save $321)

Walmart

Computer and console gamers alike can enjoy a much more immersive experience on a curved monitor.

This Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It's an LED 1000R curved gaming monitor that offers impressive QHD resolution.

This bestselling G65 gaming monitor is also a great option for casual gamers. Thanks to the monitor's ports, it's easy to connect it to a computer or any console gaming system, like a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Xbox.

HP Chromebook X360: $293 (save $36)

Walmart

This week, Google announced plans to enhance the Chromebook Plus platform by integrating enhanced artificial intelligence into these laptop devices that run ChromeOS (as opposed to Windows or MacOS). However, if all you need is a basic, low-cost Chromebook to handle everyday computing tasks, check out this popular HP Chromebook X360.

Right now, this two-in-one Chromebook -- that can serve as a tablet or laptop -- is on sale now. Like all Chromebooks, this one relies heavily on the user having a continuous internet connection to run cloud-based apps and access cloud storage.

The unit has a battery life up to 13.25 hours and comes preinstalled with a wide range of apps and access to Google services -- like Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Docs, YouTube and more. It's a great entry-level Chromebook now being offered at a very attractive price.