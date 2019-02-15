Shooting reported in Aurora, Illinois - live updates

Police in Aurora, Illinois, say there is an active shooter situation, CBS Chicago reports.

"There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer," the city tweeted Friday afternoon. "Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon."

West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post it is holding all district students in place as a result of reports of an active shooter at a building belonging to a manufacturing company, Henry Pratt.

"Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district," it said. "Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted."

This is a developing story and will be updated.




