Neighbor on gunman in deadly workplace shooting: “He always kept to himself”

Chicago -- Police tape, flashing lights and dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded the apartment building that 45-year-old Gary Martin -- the gunman in a deadly workplace shooting -- called home. CBS Chicago reports that a bomb squad searched his place in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, leaving nothing unturned.

His neighbors connected the dots. Jennifer White said she realized what was going on with Martin when she saw investigators surrounding his car. But she said she didn't notice any red flags.

"He seemed perfectly fine," White said. "I've seen him out there ... with his drones."

People who spoke to CBS Chicago described Martin as a loner.

"He always kept to himself," she said.

Gary Martin

Neighbors were only familiar with Martin because of the time he spent outside, flying drones or working on his car, according to CBS Chicago.

"He would wave at us or stare at us. ... Kinda creepy," said Jaclyn White, another neighbor.

Authorities in the Chicago suburb said Martin was let go from his job at a manufacturing warehouse in Aurora Friday when he opened fire on his co-workers. He was a 15-year employee of the Henry Pratt Company, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Friday.

Five employees at the Henry Pratt facility were killed, and five responding officers were shot and wounded. Martin was shot and killed by police following an intensive search of the 29,000 square foot facility.

Authorities don't know if Martin came to work with his weapon or left and came back with it, CBS News' Adriana Diaz reported. Nothing material was found when investigators executed a search warrant at his home.