City of Aurora, Illinois, says active shooter has been apprehended - live updates





A shooter in Aurora, Illinois, has been apprehended following an active shooter situation, the city said Friday afternoon. "The area is still on lock down!" the city tweeted. Follow along for live updates on this developing story:

"Shooter is no longer a threat to the area" Police in Aurora said the shooter is no longer a threat and that the Active Shooter Incident has been secured." They urged parents to contact their local school districts for plans on students' dismissal. Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan https://t.co/P4y7X7K4og — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

Medical centers receive patients The Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora said it has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Mercy Medical Center, located in the city, also said it has two people from the incident but did not confirm their identities or conditions.

Shooter apprehended, city says The City of Aurora posted an update on social media saying the shooter has been apprehended. "EMERGENCY UPDATE," it tweeted just after 3 p.m. local time. "THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon." EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.



THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!



More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

FBI and ATF are responding The FBI and the Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the shooting.