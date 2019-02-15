City of Aurora, Illinois, says active shooter has been apprehended - live updates
A shooter in Aurora, Illinois, has been apprehended following an active shooter situation, the city said Friday afternoon. "The area is still on lock down!" the city tweeted.
Follow along for live updates on this developing story:
"Shooter is no longer a threat to the area"
Police in Aurora said the shooter is no longer a threat and that the Active Shooter Incident has been secured."
They urged parents to contact their local school districts for plans on students' dismissal.
Medical centers receive patients
The Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora said it has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Mercy Medical Center, located in the city, also said it has two people from the incident but did not confirm their identities or conditions.
Shooter apprehended, city says
The City of Aurora posted an update on social media saying the shooter has been apprehended.
"EMERGENCY UPDATE," it tweeted just after 3 p.m. local time. "THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon."
FBI and ATF are responding
The FBI and the Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the shooting.
Local school district holding students in place
West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post it is holding all district students in place as a result of reports of an active shooter at a building belonging to a manufacturing company, Henry Pratt.
"Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district," it said.
"Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted."