Here are the victims of the Aurora shooting

The five people killed Friday in the shooting at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, included a human resources manager, a mold operator who served as union chairman and a 21-year-old intern on his first day. "Friday was the worst day our company has ever had, we are hurting right now," said Scott Hall, CEO of parent company Mueller Water Company.

The victims have been identified as Trevor Wehner, Josh Pinkard, Clayton Parks, Vicente Juarez and Russell Beyer. Police said they were all in the same general area of the building.

Some of their stories are now coming to light:

Trevor Wehner Facebook

Trevor Wehner

It was 21-year-old Trevor Wehner's first day as an intern for Henry Pratt Company's Human Resources Department, Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman said.

Freeman told CBS Chicago Wehner was expected to graduate in May with a degree in Human Resource Management. He was on the dean's list for NIU's College Business, according to the school's website.

Wehner was originally from Sheridan, Illinois, Freeman said.

"Rest easy, big bro," his brother, Thomas Wehner, posted on Facebook.

Josh Pinkard Facebook

Josh Pinkard



Josh Pinkard was the plant manager at Henry Pratt Company. His father described him to CBS News as "talkative and loving."

Clayton Parks

Clayton Parks

Clayton Parks was a human resources manager at Henry Platt Company. He was a 2014 graduate of Northern Illinois University, Freeman wrote in a Facebook post.

Vicente Juarez

Vicente Juarez

Vicente Juarez was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at Henry Pratt Company. According to the Chicago Tribune, he lived with his wife, adult daughter and four of his grandchildren. He also had two adult sons and four other grandchildren, the Tribune reported.

His family started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs.

"As many of you know, Vicente was the head of his household and his family depended on him extensively," Adriana Castro wrote on GoFundMe. "We know that many other families have also experienced a loss and we appreciate any help."

Russell Beyer

Russell Beyer was a mold operator at Henry Pratt Company. Beyer's father, Ted Beyer, told the Chicago Sun-Times his son was son was the union chairman. Russell Beyer had intervened to help shooter Gary Martin keep his job two months earlier, and that's why he was sitting in on the meeting, his father said.

Ted Beyer said his son had a "big heart" and tried his best to make his office a better place.

"My son died trying to set it straight," Ted Beyer said.