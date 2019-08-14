A$AP Rocky convicted of assault in Sweden

American rapper A$AP Rocky was convicted Wednesday by a Swedish court of assault, along with two associates, over a June 30 fight on a Stockholm street. The Stockholm District Court said in a statement that the men, who were freed from jail earlier this month pending the verdict and have since left Sweden, would receive only "conditional sentences," which do not call for jail time or fines.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his two friends will have to compensate the Swedish government, "based on their financial ability," for legal expenses incurred in the case.

"The court finds that the defendants were not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence and that they have assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him," the court said in a statement posted to its website.

The court rejected a claim by the men who brought the case against Rocky and his entourage that they were attacked with broken bottles.

"The victim is awarded damages for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering, but less than he requested," the court noted.

Shortly after Rocky and his associates were released on Aug. 8, President Trump tweeted that the rapper was "on his way home to the United States." Rocky has since returned to the stage.

Mr. Trump had sought earlier to personally intervene on the rapper's behalf, a move rebuffed by Sweden's leader. On Friday Mr. Trump tweeted, "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

The rapper issued a statement on Instagram earlier this month thanking his supporters.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson had sought a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier that community service would be a proper punishment.

A witness in the assault case revised her story from initial police reports, testifying that she didn't actually see Mayers hitting a man with a bottle. Whether or not 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, who got into an argument with Rocky's entourage in Stockholm, was hit with part or a whole bottle became a key issue in the trial.