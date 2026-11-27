There were no injuries when the wingtips of two American Airlines jets made contact Friday evening on the tarmac of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C., officials said.

American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 a little after 5 p.m. local time while both aircraft were taxiing for departure, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a separate statement provided to CBS News, American Airlines said that both planes returned to their gates and were "removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team."

Both the FAA and American Airlines said no injuries were reported.

The wingtip of an American Airlines jet was damaged after it made contact with another American Airlines jet on the tarmac of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2026. la_leere/X

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement that its fire and rescue personnel responded to both planes. The airports authority said there were no disruptions to any other flights.

Flight 638 was bound for Dallas, while Flight 2152 was headed to Chicago. The airline said passengers would be placed on new planes and depart for their destinations later Friday night.

Earlier this month, two passengers suffered minor injuries when the wingtip of a Copa Airlines jet struck the nose of a UPS cargo plane on the tarmac of Miami International Airport.

And in early October, the left wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane clipped the tail of an Air Canada aircraft on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport. There were no injuries.

Reagan Airport has three runways, one of which is considered the busiest in the nation, and it operates with a tightly restricted airspace due to its location near the White House and Capitol Hill.

In January 2025, an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair with an American Airlines plane that was approaching to land at Reagan Airport. All 64 people aboard the American Airlines flight were killed, along with the three soldiers aboard the chopper.