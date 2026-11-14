UPS plane, Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami International Airport, officials say

A cargo plane and a commercial passenger jet collided at Miami International Airport Saturday night, officials said.

A UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 reportedly collided at the airport, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, and there are currently no reported injuries.

"At approximately 9:15 p.m., an arriving aircraft and a departing aircraft made contact with each other at the intersection of two taxiways. There are no reported injuries and flights are being directed to other taxiways, so there is no impact to airport operations at this time," Greg Chin, communications director at MIA, said in a statement to CBS News Miami.

UPS Flight 358 was scheduled to fly from Miami to Bogotá, Colombia, and Copa Airlines Flight 427 was arriving from Panama City, Panama. Copa Airlines is headquartered in Panama City.

The collision comes as MIA continues to experience delays and cancellations following Friday's rare nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Friday night that flight operations would be slow to return to normal as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday that the U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday.

Federal officials said the outage was linked to problems with aging air traffic control technology, including switches and routers that became overloaded with data, creating inconsistencies in radar and communications systems.