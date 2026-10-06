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Delta Air Lines plane clips tail of other aircraft at LAX, FAA says

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The Federal Aviation Administration says it's investigating after two planes made contact in a Los Angeles International Airport taxiway on Tuesday morning.

According to Delta Air Lines, one of its Airbus A350-900 planes was taxiing ahead of a departure to Tokyo International Airport when its left wingtip made contact with the tail of an Air Canada aircraft at about 10:30 a.m. 

The airline said crews were assessing the aircraft and customers were being accommodated.

Air Canada said its plane had just arrived from Toronto. The plane was taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

No injuries were reported.

LAX said it was aware of the incident and all flights have continued to operate as usual.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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