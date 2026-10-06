Delta Air Lines plane clips tail of other aircraft at LAX, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's investigating after two planes made contact in a Los Angeles International Airport taxiway on Tuesday morning.

According to Delta Air Lines, one of its Airbus A350-900 planes was taxiing ahead of a departure to Tokyo International Airport when its left wingtip made contact with the tail of an Air Canada aircraft at about 10:30 a.m.

The airline said crews were assessing the aircraft and customers were being accommodated.

Air Canada said its plane had just arrived from Toronto. The plane was taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

No injuries were reported.

LAX said it was aware of the incident and all flights have continued to operate as usual.

No additional details were immediately made available.