Air India plane's fuel switches were cut off before crash, report finds

What to expect for investigation into deadly Air India plane crash

A preliminary report into the Air India passenger plane crash that killed at least 270 people last month has found that both engines were flipped to cut off after takeoff.

The 15-page report released Friday by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that the cutoff switches for both engines were switched, one after another, within one second. The switch led to both engines losing thrust. Investigators were able to get data out of the black boxes.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report reads.

The switch was flipped three seconds into the flight, and the flight itself only lasted 32 seconds before crashing. The report doesn't state how the switch was flipped. There had not been any defects reported relating to the fuel control switch since 2023, according to the preliminary report.

One of the engines began to regain thrust; however, the second engine did not. This led to one of the pilots transmitting a "MAYDAY" call, according to the report.

The left engine on the plane was installed on March 26, and the right engine was installed on May 1, according to the report.

"At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers, suggesting that no significant fault has been found with the plane or its engines," the report states, referring to the makers of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and its GE engines.

In response to the report, Air India said in a social media post on Friday that it "stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident."

"We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time," the airline said. "We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025. Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses.

The Air Current, a news site that covers the aviation industry, reported earlier this week that the investigation into the crash was zeroing in on the engines and fuel control switches.

Air India flight AI171 was carrying 242 passengers and crew when it crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 12, shortly after taking off for London's Gatwick airport. Officials confirmed that one passenger on the flight was the lone survivor. At least 29 people on the ground were killed.

Air India said those on board included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.

