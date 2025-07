Investigators find crashed Air India jet had fuel switches cut off moments before crash A preliminary report released on the Air India jet, which crashed last month in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, has found that the fuel control switches to the engine had been shut off just moments before the crash. All but one of the 242 people aboard the plane died in the wreck. CBS News aviation safety analyst Robert Sumwalt, former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, joins for analysis.