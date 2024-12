Government shutdown averted at last minute A government shutdown was averted at the eleventh hour. Congress approved a hastily revised short-term government funding bill after a previous attempt failed to pass the House this week. The earlier bill was upended by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. The new bill funds federal operations and disaster aid, but does not address Trump's demands to raise or abolish the debt ceiling. President Biden is expected to sign the bill today.