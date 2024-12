Trump denies Elon Musk is "taking the presidency" On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump appeared in Arizona to speak at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. Trump responded to a new attack from Democrats, saying that billionaire Elon Musk, who helped obstruct a spending bill to avert a government shutdown, is the one calling the shots. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides has more from West Palm Beach, Florida.