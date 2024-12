Trump supporters and his tech allies argue over H-1B visas A heated online debate among President-elect Donald Trump's supports is exposing what being called a "MAGA civil war." Trump's tech allies like billionaire Elon Musk and his longtime base are clashing over visas for high-skilled immigrant workers, with the feud exposing cracks in the coalition. It also provides a preview into the possible challenges over immigration, one of Trump's signature issues.