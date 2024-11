Musk, Ramaswamy take aim at Planned Parenthood Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy laid out their plan to cut federal spending under the newly-established and unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. In an op-ed, they wrote that they plan to "end federal overspending" by taking aim at funding for "progressive groups like Planned Parenthood." NOTUS reporter Oriana Gonzalez has more.