Trump reiterates plan to conduct mass deportations of undocumented migrants President-elect Donald Trump was named Time magazine's Person of the Year on Thursday, and in an interview with the magazine, he reiterated a campaign pledge to begin mass deportations of undocumented migrants when he takes office next month. He also indicated he could try to use the military and local law enforcement to carry that out, saying, "I will go up to the maximum level of what the law allows." Nikole Killion reports.