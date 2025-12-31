Photos show the year in politics as Trump brought change to America in 2025

In 2025, President Trump returned to power and instituted change in Washington with executive orders that ranged from immigration crackdowns to sweeping foreign policy proposals to renaming government agencies.

Although Congressional leaders were able to usher through Mr. Trump's "One, Big Beautiful Bill," his budget bill couldn't get 60 votes to advance in the Senate, leading to a 43-day government shutdown, the longest in history.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, took aim at the federal workforce. USAID was effectively dissolved into the State Department, while thousands of Health and Human Services employees were laid off.

Activist Charlie Kirk was shot to death while speaking at Utah Valley University in September, roiling the conservative movement. His wife, Erika Kirk, gave an emotional eulogy at his memorial service where she proclaimed she forgave his killer.

Washington was gripped by the controversy surrounding the release of the Justice Department's files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr. Trump also made his physical mark on Washington, holding a military parade to honor the Army's 250 birthday, demolishing much of the White House's East Wing for a 9,000-square foot ballroom, and adding his name to the Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Here are some of the most powerful images of the year from politics:

January

The first month of 2025 was marked by the Inauguration of President Trump to begin his second term, and a farewell to former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100.

Military pallbearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral during his state funeral on Jan. 9, 2025. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

President Trump takes the oath of office during his second Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump accompany former U.S. President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden to a U.S. Marine helicopter as the Bidens depart the U.S. Capitol following Mr. Trump's Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. Chris Kleponis - Pool / Getty Images / Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP

President Trump signs executive orders during the Inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images / VICTOR J BLUE

President Trump signs an executive order pardoning about 1,500 defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 20, 2025. Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Commander in Chief ball celebrating his Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance, left, swears in Marco Rubio as secretary of state during a ceremony on Jan. 21, 2025. Oliver Contreras / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Sipa USA

In this portrait of Cat Wood, a National Forest Service employee who was terminated in the DOGE cutbacks, the "fork in the road" email is displayed on her cellphone on Feb. 16, 2025 in Victor, Idaho. Natalie Behring / Getty Images

A protester is removed as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services, testified during his confirmation hearing on Jan. 29, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A screen grab captured from a video shows an American Airlines regional plane colliding in midair with a Black Hawk military helicopter and crashing into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. Kennedy Center Cam/Anadolu via Getty Images

February

People watch a broadcast of the release of hostages Ofer Kalderon, 53, Yarden Bibas, 34, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65, from Hamas captivity in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Feb. 1, 2025. as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. Oded Balilty / AP

The U.S. Agency for International Development headquarters building in Washington is seen after workers removed its sign on Feb. 7, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

Elon Musk wields a chainsaw as he leaves the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Protesters rally outside the headquarters of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Political influencers carry binders bearing the seal of the Justice Department and the title, "The Epstein Files: Phase 1," as they walk out of the West Wing of the White House on Feb. 27, 2025. L-R: Political commentator Rogan O'Handley, aka DC Draino; TikToker Chaya Raichik; conservative activist Scott Presler; commentator Liz Wheeler and conservative political commentator Chad Prather. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, Feb 28, 2025 — a meeting that grew heated, with Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance accusing Zelenzkyy of ingratitude. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

March

President Trump kisses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, following his speech to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025. Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In March, the Trump administration invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport more than 230 men, mostly Venezuelans accused of being gang members, to a notorious Salvadoran prison known as CECOT. CBS News was first to obtain and publish the list of the deportees. Using that list, "60 Minutes" and CBS News found that many of the deportees did not have any apparent criminal record, in the U.S. or abroad, despite the administration's allegations. In July, they were returned to Venezuela as part of a prisoner swap.

In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, prison guards transfer deportees from the U.S., alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 16, 2025. El Salvador presidential press office via AP, File

Also in March, The Atlantic posted screenshots of texts from a Signal group chat that nadvertently included a journalist as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top national security officials discussed plans for an attack on Houthis in Yemen.

A screenshot of the Signal group chat after the strikes on Yemen, as published by The Atlantic. The Atlantic

Vice President JD Vance tours the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

April

Employees of the Department of Health and Human Services stand in line to enter their building on April 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

President Trump announces tariffs during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump, and Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's president, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 14, 2025. Photo by Al Drago/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, meets with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, after he was mistakenly deported and imprisoned. Office of Chris Van Hollen / AP

May

A private Boeing aircraft that President Trump toured after he highlighted delays in the development of a new Air Force One presidential aircraft, in Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 16, 2025. Ben Curtis / AP

June

Department of Homeland Security officers arrest at demonstrator during a protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on June 6, 2025. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark Hortman, and their dog Gilbert lie in state in the rotunda of the state Capitol building on June 27, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota, after they were shot and killed by an attacker at their home. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

People protest in Chicago as part of the No Kings Rallies on June 14, 2025. Kamil Krzaczynski

Members of the U.S. Army participate in the 250th Army birthday parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Soldiers in historic uniforms cross the Memorial Bridge during the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025. Allison Dinner/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who was released from ICE detention, speaks during a rally on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 22, 2025 in New York City. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on June 21, 2025. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Workers dismantle the stage during New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo's election-night watch party for the Democratic primary on June 24, 2025 in New York City. Andres Kudacki / Getty Images

July

President Trump signs H.R. 1: "One Big Beautiful Bill," on the South Lawn of the White House on Independence Day, July 4, 2025. Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Detained Venezuelans embrace upon arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas as part of a detainee exchange agreement between Venezuela and United States on July 18, 2025. Jesus Vargas / Getty Images

President Trump delivers remarks alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as they tour the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation project on July 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

August

With the 2026 midterm elections looming, Mr. Trump said he wanted Texas Republicans to redraw the state's Congressional map to net up to five seats for the GOP. After Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session, state Democrats instead fled the state, denying the GOP majority a quorum. Although they ultimately returned, the effort garnered national attention, prompting California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to put forward a ballot measure to redraw the state's districts to net up to five seats for Democrats.

Many seats remain empty during the Texas state House meeting's call to order at the state Capitol on Aug. 5, 2025 in Austin. Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an attempt to protest and deny quorum for votes on a proposed Republican redistricting plan. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

U.S. National Guard members walk on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26, 2025. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his state's redistricting plans at a press conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2025. Mario Tama / Getty Images

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for their summit on the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. Contributor / Getty Images

Seen through a glass window, Salvadoran migrant and U.S. resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez embrace as they enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 25, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

September

A vessel burns in this still image taken from a video released Sep. 15, 2025, after what President Trump said was a U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel boat. Donald Trump via Truth Social/via REUTERS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) at a news conference with survivors of disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, outside the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 3, 2025. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The new Department of War logo is seen after President Trump signed an order to rename the Department of Defense on Sept. 15, 2025. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

A demonstrator is taken into custody following a clash with federal law enforcement agents outside of an immigration processing center in Broadview, Illinois, on Sept. 19, 2025. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot and killed. Trent Nelson / The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty Images

Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, speaks during a memorial service for her late husband Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21, 2025. Rebecca Noble / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Photographer: Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg

Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour listens to speakers during a United Nations summit on Palestinians at U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 22, 2025. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

October

The longest government shutdown in modern U.S. history began on Oct. 1 after Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement to extend government funding. It ended 43 days later after a deal finally passed and was signed by President Trump.

The U.S. Capitol building is seen reflected on a notice of closure of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., during the government shutdown on Oct. 1, 2025. Li Rui/Xinhua via Getty Images

Family members of former FBI Director James Comey leave the federal courthouse after his arraignment hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, on Oct. 8, 2025. Jose Luis Magana / AP

President Trump and other world leaders gather for a group photo during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on Oct. 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Evan Vucci - Pool / Getty Images

A crowd marches in New York City during the No Kings protest on Oct. 18, 2025, as demonstrations against the Trump administration took place across the country. Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished to make way for a new ballroom, Oct. 23, 2025. Eric Lee / Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks outside the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse following an arraignment hearing on Oct. 24, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. The charges against her were later thrown out by a judge. Win McNamee / Getty Images

November

Democrats swept the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey. In New York City, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried to mount a comeback bid in the mayoral race but was defeated by 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani. In California, Proposition 50, the measure put forward by Gov. Newsom to redraw the state's congressional districts, passed with over 60% of the vote.

New Yorkers react as mayoral election results trickle in at an election-night watch party at the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden on Nov. 4, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. Jeremy Weine / Getty Images

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York on Nov. 4, 2025. ANGELINA KATSANIS/AFP via Getty Images

A crowd cheers at a press event where California Gov. Gavin Newsom and local elected officials spoke in support of the redistricting proposal known as Proposition 50, in San Francisco on Nov. 3, 2025. Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Passengers look at flight delays on a departure board at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Nov. 9, 2025, after the FAA cut flights at high-volume airports during the government shutdown. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) performs a ceremonial swearing in for Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 12, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Trump meets with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 21, 2025. Jim WATSON /AFP via Getty Images

National Guard soldiers gather near the crime scene after a shooting in downtown Washington, D.C., that killed Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and wounded Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. on Nov. 26, 2025. Drew ANGERER /AFP via Getty Images

December

President Trump's name is seen recently placed on the outside of the United States Institute of Peace headquarters on Dec. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

President Trump shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2025. Jim WATSON /AFP via Getty Images

A display of the 2025 draft congressional map during a vote on redistricting at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 11, 2025. Kaiti Sullivan / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A view of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington after the name of President Donald J. Trump was added to the facade in December 2025. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images