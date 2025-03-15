U.S. launches multiple strikes against Houthi targets as Trump says attacks on American vessels "must stop"

The U.S. launched strikes Saturday in Yemen as President Trump said the U.S. would use "overwhelming lethal force" until Houthis cease shipping attacks.

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones," Mr. Trump wrote on social media.

He said the relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and global economy billions of dollars while putting innocent lives at risk. He also added that "your attacks must stop, starting today."

A U.S. official confirmed the strikes to CBS News Saturday and said the reports of strikes in Sana'a are just the start, according to the official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

