The price of gold per ounce has broken numerous price records over the last year. Tetra Images

A gold investment has historically been known for multiple benefits. A hedge against inflation is arguably its most well-known feature, thanks to a general ability to remain steady in value when inflation erodes the dollar's purchasing power. But a role as a reliable portfolio diversification tool is also important, particularly when conventional assets like stocks, bonds and even real estate endure volatility. However, in recent years, most of the talk around the precious metal has largely surrounded its price, as gold surpassed numerous records on its way to the $3,000 per ounce price mark.

Before getting started with the metal, then, prospective investors may want to take the time to understand gold's price per ounce, specifically, to both appreciate it's recent remarkable run and to more accurately determine a smart entry point for investing in gold. Below, we'll break down everything to know about gold's price per ounce to know now.

Start protecting against inflation by adding gold to your portfolio now.

Gold price per ounce: Everything investors should know now

The price of physical gold varies based on the size of the metal. While investors can get started in smaller, fractional gold types under an ounce, most of the recent attention has been on the price rise in gold per ounce, specifically. This weight is generally what investors and the market use when evaluating cost. And it's been changing almost on a monthly basis over the last year, approximately.

In January 2024, the price of gold per ounce was just $2,063.73. As of March 11, 2025, that price is now $2,904.54. That's a difference of $840.81 or just under a 41% rise in approximately 14 months. That came after gold broke numerous price records in March 2024, May 2024, July 2024, August 2024, September 2024 and October 2024. And after a small drop in price toward the end of the year, gold bounced back in 2025, surpassing the $2,900 mark in February, where it's currently hovering.

But there is a general expectation that the price of gold will break the $3,000 mark relatively soon, perhaps as early as this month. Inflation has increased steadily, rising every month between October 2024 and January 2025. If it rose yet again in February (the next inflation reading will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on March 12), then the price of gold could increase yet again. A rising inflation rate, after all, generally causes the price of gold to rise, and a fifth consecutive monthly increase could be the impetus behind the metal surpassing $3,000 per ounce for the first time.

Combine that potential with another Federal Reserve policy meeting set for March 18 and March 19 (the bank didn't meet in February), too. While interest rates tend to have an inverse relationship with the price of gold and most don't expect rate changes, comments made after that meeting, particularly about the fight to tame inflation, could potentially impact gold prices. Plus, with geopolitical tensions elevated now (a classic driver of gold prices), any movement there could easily tip the price of gold into new record territory yet again.

So, if you know you want the protections gold can provide and don't want to pay more than you necessarily have to, it could be beneficial to invest in gold now, even if it's for less than the conventional ounce. Waiting could cause the price to become out of reach, leaving your portfolio more vulnerable than it has to be.

Explore your gold investing options online now.

The bottom line

The price of gold per ounce has been on a historic run lately and most indicators show that it's unlikely to stop anytime soon. This is remarkable for any asset but particularly gold, which has long been known as an income protector versus a steady income producer. But in the evolving economic climate of early 2025, right now, gold can arguably function as both. Understanding the dynamics behind gold's price per ounce, then, is critical for investors to understand both before and during their gold investing journey.

Learn more about gold's price per ounce here.