Wildfire smoke responsible for 77 deaths in Minnesota, tool estimates Hazy skies are hanging over Minnesota's Arrowhead. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made outdoor air unhealthy to breathe. That's a problem that's become all too common across all four corners of the state. In fact, a new tool estimates that wildfire smoke killed 77 people in Minnesota last year, and more than 130 in Wisconsin. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso explains the risks.