Todd Duesing, president and CEO of Hennepin Arts, visits WCCO to discuss this season’s incredible line-up.

“Wicked,” “Harry Potter” stage shows coming to Minneapolis Todd Duesing, president and CEO of Hennepin Arts, visits WCCO to discuss this season’s incredible line-up.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On