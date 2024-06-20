Watch CBS News

Why is whole body deodorant a thing?

You’ve probably seen all of the commercials lately for the latest personal hygiene trend: Whole body deodorant. So, what is it? And do we actually need it? Good Question. WCCO’s Kirsten Mitchell talked to an expert and breaks down this fad.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.