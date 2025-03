Why acceptance doesn’t mean giving up — and how it can lead to decision-making When we think about the word acceptance, it often brings to mind either “giving up” or else “getting run over.” Either way, the general feeling about acceptance tends to be negative, as if by practicing acceptance we are somehow losing. But acceptance is actually one clear way to get to action and decision-making. Our Relationship Guru Dr. Kirsten Lind Seal joins us with more.