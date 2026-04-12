What to expect for the Minnesota DFL, GOP primaries We are just seven weeks away from the party endorsement conventions for both parties in Minnesota, where each party will endorse candidates for Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House. But that's not the end of the party process; on Aug. 11, there will be a statewide primary election. Some key candidates have already said they don't care about the endorsement process; they are going straight to the primary instead. Republican Amy Frederikson and Democrat Abou Amara give us a lens to look at the political landscape.