What is preeclampsia? What can expectant mothers do if they're diagnosed? Pregnancy can be a mix of joy and anticipation, but if you’re diagnosed with a complication like preeclampsia, it adds a sense of worry for you and your baby. Approximately 5% to 8% of pregnant women develop preeclampsia, explains Dr. Indy Lane, an OBGYN and the head of The Mother Baby Center, a partnership between Allina Health and Children’s Minnesota.