What effect will Trump's legal troubles have on the 2024 election? (part 3) This week, lawyers for former President Donald Trump will go before the Supreme Court to argue that he should not be kicked off any state ballot because of his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It's one of several cases, both civil and criminal, that Trump faces. Recent financial filings show Trump has used $50 million of campaign donations on his legal bills. As for that $83 million award against him, Trump actually has to pay up even as he is appealing the ruling.