What effect will Trump's legal troubles have on the 2024 election? (part 2) This week, lawyers for former President Donald Trump will go before the Supreme Court to argue that he should not be kicked off any state ballot because of his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It's one of several cases, both civil and criminal, that Trump faces. Trump supporter and former Republican Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow says the legal problems have only made Trump more popular.