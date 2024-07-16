Watch CBS News

What causes mosquitoes to buzz?

It's an unmistakable sound that signals days of discomfort. Mosquitoes often whiz by our ears before taking a bite. Why do mosquitoes buzz? Good Question. Kirsten Mitchell explains the science behind the sound.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.